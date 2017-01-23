Journalists Spread Fake News About Trump Blowing Comey A Kiss

True Pundit

(Daily Caller) President Donald Trump greeted FBI Director James Comey at a reception for first responders Sunday, but by reading the Twitter feeds of many prominent journalists one would think Trump blew Comey a kiss.

The author of an anti-Trump book, Richard Hine, spread the misinformation that Trump blew Comey a kiss by using a video of Trump greeting Comey without audio of the encounter.

WATCH:

 

The audio of Trump greeting Comey clearly shows that Trump is saying “James,” and not blowing the FBI director a kiss.

WATCH:

 

This did not matter, however, for the several journalists who spread the lie that Trump blew Comey a kiss.

Newsweek senior writer Kurt Eichenwald retweeted ThinkProgress Editor-in-Chief Judd Legum

New Yorker contributing writer Ben Taub

The Times Washington bureau chief Rhys Blakely 

Slate writer Mark Joseph Stern

New Republic editor Jeet Heer

Upworthy writer Parker Molloy and Vox writer Matthew Yglesias

Washington Post columnist Gene Weingarten

 

BuzzFeed world news editor Hayes Brown

ThinkProgress justice editor Ian Millhiser

New York magazine writer-at-large Jessie Singal

GQ special correspondent Keith Olbermann

