Journalist Blasts ObamaCare Repeal For Not Mentioning ‘Women,’ Ignores That It Never Mentions Men Either

A news outlet took issue with the Senate’s Obamacare repeal draft not mentioning “women” in a Friday article, but left out the fact that the bill also doesn’t mention men.

Quartz’s White House correspondent Heather Timmons complained how the Senate draft of the Obamacare repeal bill doesn’t have the word “women” in it at all and only mentions females in the context of abortion.

“The Senate bill was crafted behind closed doors, by 13 men and no women. A search of the language used in the 142-page draft document(pdf) shows that womanhood and motherhood are, quite literally, also omitted from most of the bill itself. Here are the few mentions,” Timmons wrote.

What Timmons failed to mention is the repeal draft doesn’t have the words “men” or “man” in it either.

Timmons continued on with her grievances about how women are talked about in the bill, taking issue with “motherhood” only being discussed in relation to abortion. Timmons was also upset that the word “woman” appeared three times only to discuss abortion and a new work requirement.

“The bill uses the word ‘mother’ twice, both in relation to abortion, and specifically to how it will cut health care for women. On page 8, the bill lays out new definitions of which health care plans qualify under the act, eliminating ones that provide abortion except in rare circumstances,” Timmons wrote.

Timmons claimed that the Affordable Care Act proved it was trying to make health care better for the female population by mentioning “women” multiple times.

“The Affordable Care Act, on the other hand, contains dozens of specific mentions of ‘women’ that have nothing to do with abortion or work requirements. It is clear that it was written in part to make healthcare better and more accessible for women,” she wrote.

