Josh Earnest Is Now A Political Analyst For NBC News And MSNBC

FOLLOW US!



Josh Earnest has landed a new job in cable news.

Barack Obama’s former press secretary is now a political analyst for NBC News and MSNBC, the network announced Monday.

“Josh recently completed a ten-year run with President Obama, most recently serving as White House Press Secretary from 2014-2017,” NBC New President Noah Oppenheim and MSNBC President Phil Griffin said in a joint statement.

“A native of Kansas City, Josh graduated from Rice University with a degree in political science and policy studies. With his wealth of experience and insight, Josh will be a great addition to our roster of contributors and will be an asset for our two networks as we continue to cover the White House, Congress and politics beyond the Beltway.”

Ahead this morning: Fmr Obama White House Press Secretary @joshearnest pic.twitter.com/0T2pV8Se8z — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) March 27, 2017

Earnest became the chief White House press secretary after Jay Carney left the position in 2014.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].