Jorge Ramos says Trump’s border wall won’t keep illegal immigrants out

Univision-Fusion anchor Jorge Ramos told CNN’s Erin Burnett Thursday that President Trump’s border wall would not work to keep out illegal immigrants from crossing into the United States.

After recounting the difficulties in building a solid wall across the rocky terrain of the border, Erin asks, “Putting money aside, Jorge, is there any wall that could stop tunnels, or ladders, or people who are determined to come across that particular border?” – READ MORE

  • lechevre

    Ramos is a Obama/Clinton rump swab and throne sniffer. This mexican/American has dual citizenships so he talks from both sides of his arse. With the increase in border agents and the wall. most beaners will be left in their third world hellholes.

  • Bezukhov

    Let us pray to Jesus:

    Dear Lord, please protect us from the evil brown menace from the South. They want to reclaim the lands we took from them, lands that you instructed your Holy White Anglo Saxon Protestant people to take from them. So we pray that you support your most favored people, the WASPs of the world, to maintain they’re domination over the evil brown people who infect your Holy World.
    In Jesus’s name we pray.
    Amen.