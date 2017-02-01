Jorge Ramos Ramps Up ‘Racial War’ Rhetoric

Univision anchor/activist Jorge Ramos laid low for a very short time in the wake of an election where he got everything wrong. But now that Donald Trump is in office, Ramos has ramped up and returned to form. Anyone expecting a chastened, humbled Ramos is in for quite a shock.

Perhaps President Trump is really on to something when he describes elements of the media as "the opposition party." Ramos certainly sees himself in that light. Recall what Ramos told his pal Carmen Aristegui the morning after the election: