Jorge Ramos Pulls Out All The Stops In Insulting President Trump
“Trump is what happens when ignorance achieves power,” Ramos declares, deriding both the President’s appeal to American patriotism and his ‘America First’ policy in justifying U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement.
“His [Trump’s] racist, sexist, xenophobic, anti-immigrant and anti-environment ideas are dangerous for democracy, for freedom of expression and the future of the planet,” Ramos inveighs with surprisingly sweeping certitude and fury.
Univision senior news anchor Jorge Ramos continues to launch new streams of invectives and apocalyptic characterizations of the American President and his policies. President Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord is the latest hook for Ramos to tear into Trump.
