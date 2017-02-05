Jordan drones hit ISIS arms depot, barracks in southern Syria

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) – Jordan says it has carried out airstrikes against Islamic State targets in southern Syria, hitting an arms depot, a warehouse for making car bombs and barracks used by the extremist group.

The state news agency Petra on Saturday quoted the military as saying drones and precision-guided munitions killed and wounded an unspecified number of IS militants. It says Friday’s strikes also targeted an IS-held former Syrian army post. – READ MORE