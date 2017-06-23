Johnny Depp: “When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?” (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES — Johnny Depp asked a crowd at the annual Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, England Thursday when the last time was that an actor assassinated a president.

According the Reuters news service, Depp asked, “When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?” At that point, Reuters says, the crowd cheered. “I want to clarify,” Depp continued, “I’m not an actor. I lie for a living. However, it’s been a while. And maybe it’s time.”

