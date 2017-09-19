John Podesta meets Senate investigators involved in Russia probe

FOLLOW US!



John Podesta, the former chairman of Democrat Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, met Monday afternoon with Senate Intelligence Committee investigators who are looking into Russia’s role in the 2016 election.

Podesta was seen leaving the secure Intelligence Committee spaces around 3:30 p.m. The committee declined to comment on Podesta’s appearance, and he did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

– READ MORE