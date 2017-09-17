But as McCain, R-Ariz., would tell it now, he had a list of questions he was ready to ask Comey as the ex-FBI chief testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee, but then Graham, R-S.C., disrupted that train of thought when he asked an aide to deliver a message to McCain with a question he wanted McCain to ask Comey. – READ MORE
John McCain throws Lindsey Graham under the bus over why he ‘f–ked it up’ during Comey hearing
Sen. John McCain is adding his buddy Sen. Lindsey Graham to the list of possible reasons why his line of questioning to former FBI Director James Comey during a hearing in June was so disjointed and confusing.
McCain notably was mocked on social media over his questions, which appeared to befuddle even Comey. The senator issued a statement at the time, pinning blame on staying up late to watch the Arizona Diamondbacks game. McCain was also diagnosed with brain cancer weeks later.
Mike Webster