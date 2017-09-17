John McCain throws Lindsey Graham under the bus over why he ‘f–ked it up’ during Comey hearing

FOLLOW US!



Sen. John McCain is adding his buddy Sen. Lindsey Graham to the list of possible reasons why his line of questioning to former FBI Director James Comey during a hearing in June was so disjointed and confusing.

McCain notably was mocked on social media over his questions , which appeared to befuddle even Comey. The senator issued a statement at the time, pinning blame on staying up late to watch the Arizona Diamondbacks game. McCain was also diagnosed with brain cancer weeks later.