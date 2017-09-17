True Pundit

John McCain on his bizarre line of questioning during James Comey testimony: “I f*cked it up”

Former FBI director James Comey’s June 8 testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee was memorable for many reasons: It was the rare congressional committee hearing that was viewed as must-see TV. It gave Americans a first-hand account of what might have occurred during Comey and President Donald Trump’s closed-door meeting soon after Trump took office. For a few hours, it turned “lordy” into a meme.

But many people also likely remember a seemingly confused and out-of-sorts John McCain struggling to formulate a question about Comey’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while serving as secretary of state — and how it may have compared to the former FBI director’s probe into possible Russian hacking during the 2016 presidential election.

In an interview with Esquire, as part of a larger feature on the relationship between McCain and his longtime BFF and Senate colleague Lindsey Graham, McCain has finally laid bare what was behind the bizarre line of questioning: It was all Graham’s fault.

McCain told the magazine’s David Usborne that he wasn’t having a senior moment, he wasn’t feeling symptoms of glioblastoma — the form of brain cancer he was diagnosed with weeks after the hearing — and he certainly wasn’t tired from staying up late the night before watching baseball. Instead, he was all ready to fire away with his planned questions when he got a note from his buddy Graham. That’s when everything went awry. – READ MORE

  • Duke LaCrosse

    Songbird just too stupid to know how to lead a witness.

  • john sobieski

    Let me translate for songbird………I didn’t have ANY questions of my own. I was depending on my girlfriend, linda, to give me the questions to ask. But instead of of writing them down on a piece of paper, she gave me her telephone thingy and when it timed out, I didn’t have her password and even if I did have it, I can’t figure out these newfangled joberdoos and wouldn’t have known what to do with it anyway. If that doesn’t satisfy you american pigs, you can go straight to h……anoi!!