John McCain is co-sponsoring a new bill to block Trump transgender military ban

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., has signed on to a new bill to be introduced Friday by Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, to block President Trump’s order to ban transgender military service.

The stand-alone bill, which is also co-sponsored by Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., the top Armed Services Democrat, has the same language as an amendment proposed by Gillibrand and Collins this week for the National Defense Authorization Act that would prohibit the military from barring service based on gender. That amendment never received a floor vote due to a dispute between Republicans and Democrats over debate of the NDAA.

“Any member of the military who meets the medical and readiness standards should be allowed to serve — including those who are transgender,” McCain said in a statement. – READ MORE