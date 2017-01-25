True Pundit

John Kerry tried to remove CAIR from terror list

As secretary of state, John Kerry lobbied the United Arab Emirates to remove two controversial Washington, D.C.-based Muslim groups from the Arab Gulf state’s list of terrorist organizations.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations – an unindicted co-conspirator in a plot to fund the terrorist group Hamas – and the Muslim American Society are two of 83 groups on the UAE’s list because of their connections to the Muslim Brotherhood. – READ MORE

  • Harry Callahan

    Soetero, Soros, and Kerry thick as thieves.