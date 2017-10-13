John Kelly Addresses Rumors That He Plans To Leave White House

White House chief of staff John Kelly addressed rumors on Thursday that he plans to quit his job or expects to be fired by President Trump.

“I would just offer to you that although I read it all the time pretty consistently, I’m not quitting today. I don’t believe, and I just talked to the president, I don’t think I’m being fired today,” Kelly said during a surprise appearance at the daily White House press briefing.

Numerous reports have come out recently alleging that Kelly and Trump have butted heads and that the former Marine general will soon leave the administration. On Wednesday, Kelly’s top aide, Kirstjen Nielsen, was nominated by Trump to lead the Department of Homeland Security, a position vacated by Kelly when he took over as chief of staff in July.

“Unless things change, I’m not quitting, I’m not getting fired, and I don’t think I’ll fire anyone tomorrow.” – READ MORE