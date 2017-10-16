John Kasich leaves the door open to challenging Trump for president in 2020 (VIDEO)

Ohio Gov. John Kasich refused to rule out a run for president in 2020 as a Republican primary challenger to President Trump.

When asked by Chuck Todd — host of NBC’s “Meet The Press” — if he was going to run in 2020 against Trump, Kasich demurred.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do tomorrow,” he said. “I will tell you this — the other day, my wife said to me one morning, ‘You know, John, I wish you were the president.’ That’s how I knew the country was in trouble.” – READ MORE