True Pundit

Politics TV

John Kasich leaves the door open to challenging Trump for president in 2020 (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

Ohio Gov. John Kasich refused to rule out a run for president in 2020 as a Republican primary challenger to President Trump.

When asked by Chuck Todd — host of NBC’s “Meet The Press” — if he was going to run in 2020 against Trump, Kasich demurred.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do tomorrow,” he said. “I will tell you this — the other day, my wife said to me one morning, ‘You know, John, I wish you were the president.’ That’s how I knew the country was in trouble.” – READ MORE

John Kasich leaves the door open to challenging Trump for president in 2020
John Kasich leaves the door open to challenging Trump for president in 2020

'I don't know what I'm going to do tomorrow,' he said. 'I will tell you this — the other day, my wife said to me one morning, 'You know, Joh...
Washington Examiner Washington Examiner
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share:

Leave a Reply