Politics Security World
John Bolton: Trump Admin Put Iran ‘On Notice’ for First Time in Eight Years
On Thursday’s Breitbart News Daily, former U.N. Ambassador John Bolton said he was “delighted” to hear National Security Adviser Mike Flynn’s statement that Iran has been “put on notice” for its ballistic missile launches and other provocations.
“I think it’s the first time in eight years that anybody has really said to Iran what needs to be said,” Bolton told SiriusXM host Alex Marlow. – READ MORE