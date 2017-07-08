Joe Scarborough Thinks Right Wing Media ‘Aligns With Vladimir Putin’ (VIDEO)

Joe Scarborough accused right-wing media commentators of blindly supporting Russia on “Morning Joe” Friday saying, “you don’t have to go to Hamburg to hear with Vladimir Putin is saying. You can just tune into some shows on certain cable news channels, and here at late at night.”

President Donald Trump was in Hamburg for the G20 summit Friday where world leaders gathered to discuss global strategy and national security matters. This year there was a heavy focus on North Korea and it’s erratic president Kim Jong-un. Media coverage however, has focused more on the body language and interactions between Trump, Vladimir Putin, and German chancellor Angela Merkel.

Merkel posted a video on Facebook of Trump shaking hands with Putin. It was then tweeted out on Twitter

First handshake between Trump and Putin is posted by Angela Merkel on Facebook https://t.co/woi4FuDoHz pic.twitter.com/oS7Pxqm9er — Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) July 7, 2017

“And unfortunately you have president Trump, Vladimir Putin talking about fake news and the deep state. As well as, unfortunately some right-wing commentators who have aligned themselves with Vladimir Putin,” said Scarbrough.

His co-host Mika Brzezinski cut Scarborough off, “Strange time. Challenging time. Dangerous time.”

