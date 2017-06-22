Joe Scarborough On Dem’s GA Flop: ‘Going Further Left Is Only Going To Lead To More Losses’ [VIDEO]

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough let out his frustration on Democrats Wednesday morning, following Republican Karen Handel’s victory over Jon Ossoff in the Georgia House special election.

“If he [Ossoff] had won, even by one percentage point it would have been a massive victory,” said Scarborough. “Going further left is only going to lead to more losses.”

He then admitted that there are no “moral victories” to be had in this election as it ended up being a “huge win for Republicans.”

Ossoff led in the final weeks leading up the election but Handel successfully painted him as a Democratic pawn with little experience whose assent was fueled by out-of-state cash.

Scarborough continued to slam Democrats for not nominating someone better suited to the district and began listing the reasons Ossoff was a flawed candidate.

“If you have a young guy like that, without a family, has not been in the community. He doesn’t live in the community. He doesn’t teach Sunday school or go to the synagogue every Sunday, Saturday. If he doesn’t coach baseball, if they don’t know who he is, then it’s a lot easier to stick a picture of Nancy Pelosi next to Jon Ossoff, ” he said.

Scarborough ended by sporting a fake southern accent, mimicking what a viable Georgia candidate should sound like.

“Oh come on now Jim you know me. I’m gonna represent you. I’m not gonna represent that Nancy Pelosi. Ya know I’m not even trying to be funny here it’s just the truth.”

