True Pundit

Joe Scarborough And Mika Brzezinski: ‘We’re Ok. The Country’s Not’

TV couple Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski came on their own “Morning Joe” show Friday to discuss the spectacle of President Trump publishing viciously personal tweets against Mika this week.

In them, Trump called Joe “Psycho” and he called Mika “low I.Q. and Crazy.” He said she had a face-lift that caused blood to come pouring out of her chin.

“Big picture?” Mika said. “My father passed away. My mother had two heart attacks. My daughter just lost a friend.”

Mika said she’s fine. She woke to her dogs and TMZ Friday morning.

“That doesn’t bother me one bit,” she said. “It does worry me about the country. He does have child-like ego…especially with women. It has been fascinating, frightening and a really sad for our country.”

Mika said she’s fine, that her family brought her up really tough: “This is absolutely nothing.”

The Washington Post alluded to a National Enquirer story that was in the works bout the couple.

Mika explained that the tabloid had been harassing her and her children and pinning the story on her ex-husband Jim Hoffer. “Which I know he’d never do,” Mika explained.

They were told to grovel to the President and apologize for their coverage or else the story would run.

They called it “blackmail” and refused.

Mika said her feeling was “Screw it. run it.”

She said she thinks the nation has “a much bigger problem” on their hands.

“The guy that’s in the White House right now is not the guy we knew 10 years ago,” said Joe, who added, “We’re ok. the country’s not.”

The couple went on and on about the President’s funky mental health.

Mika acknowledged that yes, she got her chin tweaked.

And there’s this whopper: Joe said a Republican congressman phoned him and told him they were scared for him and Mika. “He scared me,” the GOP congressman allegedly said of the President, who apparently went on a rant against “Morning Joe” when pitching the health care bill to members of Congress. “He was vicious. He started talking about blood coming out of her ears and eyes. I was just scared for you guys. I wanted you to know.”

Mika said, “This president is so easily played by a TV host.”

They said they have friends inside the White House — and specifically someone at the top of the President’s campaign — who are extremely concerned for his “emotional state.”

