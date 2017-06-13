A niece of former Vice President Joe Biden pleaded guilty Friday to a $110,000 credit card scam at an iconic Manhattan pharmacy, prosecutors said.

Caroline Biden, 29, copped to grand larceny and petty larceny for using someone else’s credit card to go on a shopping spree at C.O. Bigelow Apothecary at Sixth Ave. and W. 9th St.

The theft occurred between April 5, 2015 and June 24, 2016.