Job Creators Network Holds Historic Small Business Tax Cut Rally at IRS Building in DC

Job Creators Network’s nationwide TaxCutsNow bus tour concluded Friday with a massive “15% on the 15th Rally” on the steps of the IRS building in Washington, D.C., where Rep. Bill Johnson (R-Ohio), several small business owners, and economist Stephen Moore spoke.

“We need to re-empower the American people and America’s small businesses,” Johnson said. “If we can get that tax rate down to 15 percent, just imagine how innovation and ingenuity will turn.”

The Atlanta Georgia-based organization crisscrossed the country for a week urging Americans to go to TaxCutsNow.com, sign the small business tax cut petition, and watch and share videos by small business advocates explaining why tax cuts are needed for America’s job creators.

Job Creators Network President and CEO Alfredo Ortiz said all taxpaying Americans and small business owners, regardless of their political affiliation, deserve to see their taxes lowered. – READ MORE