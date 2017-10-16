Jimmy Kimmel on losing Republican viewers of his late-night comedy show: ‘Not good riddance, but riddance’

Late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel said he would perform the same emotionally-charged monologues about healthcare and gun violence “again in a heartbeat,” despite a drastic reduction in Republican viewership of his show.

“Three years ago, I was equally liked by Republicans and Democrats,” Kimmel told CBS’ “Sunday Morning” of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” which has aired on ABC since 2003. “And then Republican numbers went way down, like 30 percent, or whatever. And you know, as a talk show host, that’s not ideal but I would do it again in a heartbeat.”

Kimmel earned high praise and sharp rebukes for his foray into the healthcare debate in September, an issue that became particularly important to the comic after his six-month-old son Billy was born with a rare congenital heart defect. – READ MORE