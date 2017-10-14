Jimmy Kimmel Defends Not Telling Weinstein Jokes: Never Called Myself ‘Moral Conscience of America’ (VIDEO)

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel defended the absence of jokes about disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein on his late night television show, saying he “never” called himself the “moral conscience of America.”

In an interview with Good Morning America’s Amy Robach, Kimmel discussed his ABC show’s apparent lack of Weinstein jokes. The Miramax co-founder is currently embroiled in a sexual assault scandal, as Breitbart News has extensively reported.

"First of all, the Harvey Weinstein thing, people like this false equivalence of that's somehow equivalent to what happened in Las Vegas," he said.