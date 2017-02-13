Jim Webb: D.C. Insiders Are Trying To ‘Personally Discredit’ The Trump Administration

Former Democratic senator and 2016 presidential candidate Jim Webb said there is a campaign among D.C. insiders and in the media to “personally discredit” President Trump and the people around him.

“Well, you know, there is a campaign going on on the Hill, in the media, in the academia to personally discredit not only Donald Trump but the people who are around him,” Webb said in an appearance on NBC’s “Meet The Press” on Sunday.

“And, you know, the end result of this really is try and to slow down the process, by the way. You and I were talking a minute ago about the confirmation process, it’s slow it down so that by [2018] when the Democrats are very vulnerable particularly in the Senate there will not be a record of accomplishment that they can run against.”

