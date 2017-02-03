Jill Stein Spent Nearly $5 Million On Recount Efforts

Former Green Party candidate Jill Stein spent millions pushing multiple fruitless recount efforts to challenge President Donald Trump’s presidential victory over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Stein coughed up $4.5 million on recount filing fees and $800,000 in legal retainers in the month following Election Day, according to Politico Playbook. The Green Party champion attempted recounts in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

While she was only able to finalize a full recount in Wisconsin, Stein chalked up the effort as a success, noting it pointed out flaws in the electoral system.

The effort, however, didn’t get the results Stein and her supporters wanted. Following the recount, Wisconsin’s Elections Commission announced it would call the state for Trump.

The Pennsylvania effort was halted after a federal judge denied Stein’s push for a recount, noting her suspicion of hacking was bordering “on the irrational.” Trump’s margin of victory in the state was 44,000 votes. A federal judge also shot down the Michigan effort.

Stein was able to raise over $4 million in just 24 hours after announcing her plans to contest the election results, and nearly $7 million in total. That is almost double what she racked in for her own presidential run, raising just $3.5 million in her fight for the White House.

(DAILY CALLER)

