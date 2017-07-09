Jezebel Rants: Mixed-Race Couples in Movies Promote ‘White Supremacy’

Oh wait, did I say “alt-right hate site”? I meant Jezebel.com! That’s way different. Right?

Civil rights have come a long way in America. In fact, they’ve come so far that they’ve looped all the way around. Now racism is cool again, under certain specific conditions. Ian Miles Cheong reports:

White supremacists aren’t the only group of people who oppose mixed-race relationships. Writing for the Univision-owned feminist website Jezebel, Aditi Natasha Kini says she’s “tired of watching brown men fall in love with white women onscreen.”

Angered by the appearance of non-white men who get into on-screen romances with white women in TV shows and movies, the Jezebel writer says that she was upset at how brown women in the new film, “The Big Sick,” played second string to their white counterparts.

“I also found myself exhausted, yet again, by the onscreen depiction of a brown man wanting to date a white woman, while brown women are portrayed alternately as caricatures, stereotypes, inconsequential, and/or the butts of a joke,” writes Kini.

Seriously, this actually exists. They’re promoting it and everything

I'm tired of watching brown men fall in love with white women onscreen https://t.co/R6BnoIMW5Y pic.twitter.com/gJoGn6Kri2 — Jezebel (@Jezebel) July 6, 2017

Isn’t it weird how racists all tend to sound the same, no matter what race they are?

I’m not a fan of Kumail Nanjiani, who co-wrote and stars in The Big Sick, but it’s not some sort of wish-fulfillment fantasy scenario. He wrote it with his wife, who’s white, and it’s based on their life. Which seems just fine to me. This is the United States of America in the 21st Century, and you should be able to fall in love with whoever you want. Love is love, right? We’re all just people.

But I guess I only believe that because I’m a white-supremacist fascist racist misogynist, etc.

Calls for racial purity are ignorant and hateful, unless they appear in the approved media outlets. Good work, Jezebel!

