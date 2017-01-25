Jerry Brown Wishes He Ran for President in 2016

Is California Governor Jerry Brown preparing to run for President against Donald Trump in 2020? Today, as I listened live to his State of the State address, I couldn’t help but thinking that Brown sure sounds like he wishes he ran in 2016.

After swearing in Xavier Becerra as the new California Attorney General, to replace the seat vacated by newly-elected Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), Governor Brown launched into what sounded much more like an opening bid for a presidential campaign against Donald Trump, rather than the bitterly anti-Trump tirade most expected after reading the title of his speech: “California is Not Turning Back, Not Now, Not Ever.” – READ MORE