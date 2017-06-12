Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Monday he wants to publicly testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee Tuesday, as opposed to speaking privately with lawmakers behind closed doors.

Chairman Richard Burr and ranking member Mark Warner have both confirmed the hearing will be open.

According to a statement from the Justice Department, “The Attorney General has requested the hearing be public. He believes it is important for the American people to hear the truth directly from him and looks forward to answering the committee’s questions tomorrow.”

Sessions is expected to deliver testimony to answer questions related to his conversations with Russian officials.

#Breaking: @SenatorBurr and Sen @MarkWarner announce Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify tomorrow at 2:30pm in OPEN session. — Mike Emanuel (@MikeEmanuelFox) June 12, 2017

Former FBI Director James Comey testified last week that the bureau discovered something about Sessions “that would make his continued engagement in a Russia-related investigation problematic.” However, he added he could not elaborate about it publicly.

It was later reported that Comey told members in a closed door hearing that the FBI received information about allegations that Sessions may have had a third meeting with Ambassador Sergey Kislayak during the 2016 election. Sessions recused himself from the Russia probe back in March.

