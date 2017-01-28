Jeff Sessions vote expected next Tuesday, despite the ACLU’s request for delay

A Senate Judiciary Committee vote on the nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions for Attorney General is expected to proceed Tuesday, according to a Senate staffer, despite requests by a civil liberties group to delay it in order to question the senator about executive actions signed by President Trump this week.

The American Civil Liberties Union wrote to Sen. Charles Grassley and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, respectively the chairman and ranking member of the judiciary committee, asking them to cancel Tuesday’s pending committee vote on Mr. Sessions nomination and to instead hold another round of questioning. – READ MORE