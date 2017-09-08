Jeff Sessions Gives Disgraced Obama-Era IRS Official Lois Lerner Get-Out-Of-Jail Free Card

Meet the new boss. Same as the old boss.

Somebody wake up Jeff Sessions and inform him he is supposed to be the Attorney General of the United States.

The Sessions-led Justice Department, which has acted much like its Democratic predecessors, has denied a Congressional request to prosecute Obama-era IRS official Lois Lerner for any of her alleged illegal transgressions committed while targeting conservatives while at Treasury.

Lerner is now officially the newest member of The Swamp with a get-out-of-jail free card.

More proof that the Justice Department is really best fit for picking on bit players and mom-and-pop level criminals while the big fish swim away.

Here is the letter from the Justice Department sacking the request.