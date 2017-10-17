Jeff Sessions Calls 61% Spike in Law Enforcement Officer Murders ‘Shocking’ and ‘Unacceptable’

The FBI’s annual Law Enforcement Officers Killed and Assaulted report for 2016 was finalized Monday and shows substantial increases in all relevant categories. Most saliently, the number of officers “feloniously killed” in the line-of-duty jumped to 66, a 61 percent increase over 2015.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions called the new numbers “as shocking as they are unacceptable” in an accompanying press release.

The feloniously killed category is a narrow one. Sixty-two of those 66 officers died of gunshot wounds, with the last four dying after being hit by motor vehicles. The 66 officers feloniously killed in the line of duty in 2016 is the highest single-year figure since 1997.

The single most common category of officer slaying and the largest increase recorded was the 17 “ambush” type premeditated killings in 2016, a 142 percent increase over the seven such attacks in 2015. Breitbart News has reported extensively on these attacks, the most egregious of which left five Dallas, Texas, policemen dead after a black nationalist opened fire at a July 2016 Black Lives Matter rally.- READ MORE