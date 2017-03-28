Jared Kushner To Testify Before Senate Intelligence Committee Over Russia Ties

The Senate Intelligence Committee will question Jared Kushner about meetings he arranged with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak as part of their investigation into the Russian government’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

Kushner, who is Donald Trump’s son in law and top adviser, arranged a meeting with Kislyak at Trump Tower in December. Former national security adviser Michael Flynn also attended the meeting.

“Mr. Kushner has volunteered to be interviewed as part of the committee’s investigation into the Russian activities surrounding the 2016 election,” Sens. Richard Burr and Mark Warner told the New York Times in a statement Monday.

A White House official said Kushner set up the meeting with Kislyak because he served as the official primary point of contact with foreign governments and officials during the campaign and transition.

When he testified before the House Intelligence Committee last week, director James Comey confirmed the FBI is investigating the Russian government’s interference in the 2016 presidential election, including if there were any ties between Trump’s campaign and the Russian government.

The news comes the same day that Trump is expected to tap Kushner to lead a new White House office dedicated to innovating the government while fulfilling some of his key campaign promises.

