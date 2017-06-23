True Pundit

Jane Sanders Hires Lawyers in DOJ Probe of Burlington College Land Deal

Jane Sanders, wife of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.), has hired attorneys to represent her in a Department of Justice probe of her time as president of Burlington College.

A former Burlington employee who coordinated the school’s response to an FBI subpoena in February 2016 said that she was contacted by Sanders’s lawyers, VT Digger reports. The probe concerns a land deal Sanders conducted while she was president.

