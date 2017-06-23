Business Politics Security
Jane Sanders Hires Lawyers in DOJ Probe of Burlington College Land Deal
Jane Sanders, wife of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.), has hired attorneys to represent her in a Department of Justice probe of her time as president of Burlington College.
A former Burlington employee who coordinated the school’s response to an FBI subpoena in February 2016 said that she was contacted by Sanders’s lawyers, VT Digger reports. The probe concerns a land deal Sanders conducted while she was president.
