Jane Fonda ‘Found Out About Harvey About A Year Ago’ And Didn’t Say Anything

Activist and actress Jane Fonda knew about Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct for about a year, she said in an interview Thursday.

Fonda, 79, sat down with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour to discuss the movie mogul’s alleged sexual assault and harassment, reported CNN on Thursday. Fonda “found out about Harvey about a year ago” from her friend and fellow actress Rosanna Arquette.

