James Woods: Here’s The Funny Story Behind That False Report That I’m Retiring For Being Blacklisted

After decades of duking it out with his fellow celebrities, the 70-year-old actor appeared to have announced on Friday that he was officially retiring from the film industry — just a few weeks after saying that he’d accepted that he had been “blacklisted” in Hollywood because of his openly conservative views. However, after sitting back and watching the story go viral, Woods revealed on Saturday that the news of his retirement had been “greatly exaggerated.”

Woods relayed to The Washington Post this weekend the funny story about how the false retirement announcement came to be.

Reports that Woods was officially retiring from acting came via his real estate agent Allen Gammons’ press release on Friday stating that the actor was retiring from Hollywood to spend more time with his passions and was selling his $1.39 million house in Exeter to help “simplify his life.”

“My career is not going to end in a real estate announcement,” he said. “It’s just funny. My agent said, ‘Are you retired?’ I said, ‘I don’t think so, am I?'” – READ MORE