Entertainment Politics
James Cameron Slams Trump’s Administration: ‘These People Are Insane’
Film director and climate change activist James Cameron says President Donald Trump has filled his cabinet with crazy people.
“(Trump) nominated a guy to run the EPA (Scott Pruitt) who has eight lawsuits against the EPA, and refuses to recuse himself from those lawsuits! It’s basically the upside-down world right now, and the kind of dialogue coming out of these guys sounds like George Orwell,” Cameron told The Daily Beast. – READ MORE