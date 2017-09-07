True Pundit

J.J. Watt’s Hurricane Relief Fund Has Surpassed $27 Million After Major Donation

J.J. Watt, the defensive end for the Houston Texans, started a relief fund for the victims of Hurricane Harvey and never imagined it would get to the level it is today. The initial goal for the fund was $200,000 and the goal was made within hours.

Watt raised the goal to $500,000 and once that goal was met, he raised it to $1 million. Each time the goal was met, he continued to raise the goal and it showed how this country comes together during a time of crisis.

The fund just reached $20 million after getting donations from many big names including Ellen Degeneres and Jimmy Fallon. Fallon, Degeneres, and one of the owners of the Tennessee Titans, Amy Adams Strunk, each donated $1 million to Watt’s fund.

Today the fund received its largest donation yet. Charles Butt, the owner of the H-E-B supermarket chain in the San Antonio area, donated $5 million to the fund.

The fund has currently reached over $27 million after the donation from Butt today.

