Ivy League Schools Prepare To Sue Over Trump’s Immigration Halt

Ivy League colleges and other schools are gearing up to fight President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.

Harvard, Yale and Brown filed papers Monday in a Brooklyn court alleging their students have suffered from the order, reports Fortune.

Seventeen universities are named in the court papers, which ask for permission to become a part of the American Civil Liberties Union’s lawsuit against the halt.

The court papers maintain the executive order doesn’t allow the colleges to “meet their goals of educating tomorrow’s leaders from around the world.”

The colleges are also not able to enroll students and faculty from around the world, the court papers said. The schools also argued that the temporary suspension prevented their students from traveling for school, to see their families or to do field research in other countries.

“These international students, faculty and scholars make significant contributions to their fields of study and to campus life,” the court papers read.

Trump’s temporary immigration suspension affected seven countries. Citizens from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen could not enter the country for 90 days, while Syrian refugees were banned indefinitely. A district court has since placed a temporary halt on the executive order.

“The United States and the world reap benefits in a wide range of fields, including advances in medicine and science, equal treatment for women and religious minorities, and respect for democracy and the rule of law,” the colleges wrote.

Stanford, Carnegie Mellon, University of Chicago, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Duke, Emory, Johns Hopkins, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Northwestern, University of Pennsylvania, Princeton and Vanderbilt are also included in the court papers.

Many of the colleges have strong international student populations — 11 percent of Yale’s undergraduate students are international, while foreign students make up about 16 percent of Columbia’s student body.

