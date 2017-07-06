True Pundit

Ivanka Turns Heads In This Striking Red Outfit Getting Off Air Force One In Poland (PHOTOS)

Ivanka Trump was hard to miss Wednesday night as she was captured getting off Air Force One in Warsaw, Poland in a striking red outfit.

Ivanka Trump and White House senior advisor Jared Kushner arrive accompanying the U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump (not pictured) at Warsaw Chopin Airport in Warsaw, Poland, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria - RTX3A7E2

Ivanka Trump and White House senior advisor Jared Kushner REUTERS/Carlos Barria – RTX3A7E2

The first daughter looked sharp in the head-to-toe matching jacket and pants number as she descended the stairs alongside her husband and White House senior advisor Jared Kushner.

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, senior advisor of President Donald Trump, arrive aboard Air Force One at Warsaw military airport in Warsaw, Poland July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh - RTX3A7BO

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh – RTX3A7BO

She and her husband accompanied President Donald Trump and Melania Trump ahead of the president’s appearance at the G-20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany. The trip marks the second foreign trip for the president.

The first daughter has consistently shown off her incredible sense of fashion since Trump was sworn in as president. Here’s a look  at some of the most striking examples.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 27: Ivanka Trump concludes her remarks at the U.S. State Department during the 2017 Trafficking in Persons Report ceremony June 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. The ceremony honored eight men and women from around the world whose efforts have made a lasting impact on the fight against modern slavery. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 27: Ivanka Trump  (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 22: Ivanka Trump (L), daughter and assistant to President Donald Trump, shares a moment with her daughter Arabella Rose Kushner (R) during during a Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House June 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump and the first lady hosted their first Congressional Picnic with the theme, Picnic in the Park, which is modeled after a summer evening in Central Park in New York (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 22: Ivanka Trump  (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 19: Master Card CEO Ajay Banga (2nd L) talks with Ivanka Trump during the inaugural meeting of the American Technology Council during the inaugural meeting of the American Technology Council in the Indian Treaty Room at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next door to the White House June 19, 2017 in Washington, DC. According to the White House, the council's goal is "to explore how to transform and modernize government information technology." (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Ivanka Trump (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 13: Ivanka Trump walks toward Marine One before departing with President Donald Trump from the White House on June 13, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump is traveling to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Trump will visit Waukesha County Technical College and also appear at a political fundraiser. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 13: Ivanka Trump (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

(Photo: Getty Images)

(Photo: Getty Images)

Ivanka Trump and White House Senior Advisor to the President for Strategic Planning Jared Kushner (R) look on as U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of the U.S. Congress on February 28, 2017 in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(Photo: Getty Images)

The Daily Caller The Daily Caller

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

