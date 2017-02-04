Business Politics
Ivanka Trump’s line has disappeared from Neiman Marcus’ website
Hours after Nordstrom announced it cut ties with Ivanka Trump’s brand, the first daughter’s fashion line has disappeared from Neiman Marcus’ website.
Fifteen products from Ivanka Trump’s jewelry line were available on the retailer’s website as recently as Wednesday. But on Friday morning, all the products had disappeared. Neiman Marcus did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment on why Trump’s products were no longer available. – READ MORE