Ivanka Trump Vs. Retailers: What If Republicans Boycotted Pro-Hillary Businesses?

Nordstrom made headlines this past week when the retailer stopped carrying Ivanka Trump’s brand, which includes clothing, handbags and shoes. Nordstrom is not the first to do this, and they likely won’t be the last: Macy’s is reportedly also facing immense pressure to drop Ivanka Trump. Prior to Nordstrom, department store chains Neiman Marcus and Belk also cut ties with the brand, as well as online retailers Shoes.com, Jet, ShopStyle and Gilt.

This creates a particularly interesting precedent, and establishes a frightening mentality: politics are not separate from the person, and American consumers should “punish” those whom they disagree with. What if republicans decided to adopt this mentality, and boycott any and all who supported Hillary Clinton?

Here are a few changes a republican would have to make to their daily lives:

Cancel your subscription to your morning paper, because these newspapers endorsed Clinton: The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times, The Baltimore Sun, Houston Chronicle, New York Daily News, Boston Globe, The Dallas Morning News, The Cincinnati Enquirer, The Arizona Republic, San Francisco Chronicle, The Berkshire Eagle, Portland Press Herald, Falls Church News-Press, Dallas Voice, Akron Beacon Journal, San Diego Union-Tribune, Sacramento Bee, Chicago Sun-Times, The Tampa Bay Times, Seattle Times, Miami Herald and many more…

In all, 240 newspapers, with circulation over 20,000, endorsed Clinton. Only 19 newspapers endorsed President Trump.

If you’re more of a magazine person, best to stop reading Vogue, The New Yorker, Variety, The Atlantic and Foreign Policy, as all have editors that endorsed Clinton.

Say goodbye to your favorite TV shows, movies, comedy shows and music, because these celebrities endorsed and/or campaigned for Clinton.

TV Shows:

Top Chef (host Padma Lakshmi), West Wing (Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Joshua Malina and Mary McCormack), Empire (producer Lee Daniels, cast members Taraji P. Henson, Bryshere Gray, Trai Byers, Jussie Smollett, Tasha Smith, Gabourey Sidibe and Grace Byers), The View, Orange is the New Black (cast member Uzo Aduba), Keeping Up with the Kardashians (Kim Kardashian), Scandal (cast member Kerry Washington), Superstore (cast member America Ferrera) and many more…

Music:

Madonna, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato, Pharrell, Cher, Jon Bon Jovi, Billy Joel and many more…

Movie Stars:

Meryl Streep, Sigourney Weaver, Elizabeth Banks, Julianne Moore, Robert De Niro, George Clooney, Jaime King, Connie Britton, Salma Hayek and many more…

Comedians:

Kathy Griffin, Sarah Silverman, Chelsea Handler, Samantha Bee, Amy Schumer, Lena Dunham (also producer of HBO show “Girls”) and many more…

Turn off ESPN and Fox Sports, because these professional athletes and sports figures supported Clinton: LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Mark Cuban, Alex Rodriguez, Jim Brown, Carmelo Anthony, Stephen Curry, Abby Wambach, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Hank Aaron, Tony Gonzalez, Mike Tomlin, Grant Hill and many more…

Delete your social media accounts and sell off your electronics, because these tech industry leaders supported Clinton: Tim Cook (CEO of Apple), Sheryl Sandberg (COO of Facebook), David Karp (CEO of Tumblr), Drew Houston (CEO of Dropbox), Ruth Porat (CFO of Google), Reid Hoffman (CEO of LinkedIn), Chris Sacca (early investor in Twitter, Instagram and Uber) and many more…

Just a few more restrictions: Don’t fly Delta (Richard Anderson, executive chairman), cancel Netflix (Reed Hastings, CEO of Netflix), choose vacation accommodations carefully (Nathan Blecharczyk and Brian Chesky, co-founders of Airbnb), switch to Sam’s Club or GFS (Jeff Brotman, co-founder and chairman of Costco), give up your phone plan (Jim Cicconi, senior executive vice president, AT&T), find a travel agent (Barry Diller, chairman and senior executive of Expedia), cancel your cable (Candy Ergen, co-founder, DISH Network), no more BET (Robert Johnson, chairman, The RLJ Companies and founder of BET and Debra Lee, chairman and CEO of BET), time for a new skin care routine (Andrea Jung, former CEO of Avon), stay at Trump’s Hotel and Casino next time you’re in Las Vegas (James J. Murren, chairman and CEO, MGM Resorts International), Chicago baseball fans should stick with the White Sox (Laura M. Ricketts, co-owner, Chicago Cubs), and finally, give up your online restaurant reviews (Jeremy Stoppelman, the CEO and co-founder, of Yelp).

America: Respect free speech, respect free expression and respect the businesses that employ countless Americans, including Ivanka Trump’s. And please, separate politics from the person.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.