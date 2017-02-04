Politics
Ivanka Trump plays big role even without White House title
Even without an official White House title, Ivanka Trump is proving to be a power player.
Just this past week, the first daughter joined President Donald Trump at a policy meeting with business executives and accompanied him on a trip to Delaware’s Dover Air Force Base to honor the returning remains of a U.S. Navy SEAL killed in a raid in Yemen. She hosted CEOs at her home to talk policy and used her influence behind the scenes at the White House. – READ MORE