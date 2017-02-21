Ivanka Trump Makes Plea For Religious Tolerance On Twitter

Ivanka Trump called for religious tolerance after several Jewish community centers across the United States were evacuated because of threats this week.

The president’s daughter, who converted to Judaism before she married Jared Kushner, tweeted this message to her 3.3 million followers Monday after a wave of bomb threats were made against 11 Jewish community centers nationwide.

“America is a nation built on the principle of religious tolerance,” Trump wrote. “We must protect our houses of worship & religious centers.”

America is a nation built on the principle of religious tolerance. We must protect our houses of worship & religious centers. #JCC — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 20, 2017

President Trump was asked about “a sharp rise in anti-Semitic incidents across the United States” during a press conference with the prime minister of Israel at the White House last Wednesday.

“I will say that we are going to have peace in this country,” Trump said at the time. “We are going to stop crime in this country. We are going to do everything within our power to stop long simmering racism and every other thing that’s going on. There’s a lot of bad things that have been taking place over a long period of time.”

“I think one of the reasons I won the election is we have a very, very divided nation, very divided. And hopefully, I’ll be able to do something about that. And I, you know, it was something that was very important to me.”

“As far as people, Jewish people, so many friends; a daughter who happens to be here right now; a son-in-law, and three beautiful grandchildren. I think that you’re going to see a lot different United States of America over the next three, four or eight years. I think a lot of good things are happening.”

(DAILY CALLER)

