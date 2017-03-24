Ivanka Trump Gets West Wing Office And Will Soon Receive Security Clearance

FOLLOW US!



Ivanka Trump now has an office in the White House.

According to Politico, the first daughter now has an office next to senior adviser Dina Powell in the West Wing. Though she has no official role, Ivanka will soon have access to classified information and receive government-issued communications devices, too.

“I will continue to offer my father my candid advice and counsel, as I have for my entire life,” Ivanka Trump said in a statement Monday. “While there is no modern precedent for an adult child of the president, I will voluntarily follow all of the ethics rules placed on government employees.”

Ivanka’s attorney Jamie Gorelick said she will serve as the “eyes and ears” for her father while providing broad-ranging advice.

“Having an adult child of the president who is actively engaged in the work of the administration is new ground,” Gorelick said.

“Our view is that the conservative approach is for Ivanka to voluntarily comply with the rules that would apply if she were a government employee, even though she is not.”

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].