Ivanka Trump: Fully unleashing the power of women in our economy will bring peace, stability

The global fund that was spearheaded by first daughter Ivanka Trump to help women entrepreneurs has officially begun operations.

The Women Entrepreneur Finance Initiative, run by the World Bank, aims to raise $1 billion to empower women in developing companies.

During an event at the World Bank headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, Trump said empowering female entrepreneurs is “critical” to economic development. – READ MORE