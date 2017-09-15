Ivanka Trump can still walk into Oval Office whenever she wants

Ivanka Trump can still drop by the Oval Office whenever she wants, despite reports that White House chief of staff John Kelly put an end to such occurrences.

The Financial Times reported Thursday that President Trump’s eldest daughter and senior White House adviser continues to maintain her privilege of dropping into the Oval Office without an appointment.

Reports last month said Kelly restricted who could visit the president without an appointment. First lady Melania Trump and 11-year-old Barron Trump were the exceptions to the rule. – READ MORE