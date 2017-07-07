Ivanka Trump Arrives In Germany — Shines In Stunning White-And-Blue Sundress (PHOTOS)

Ivanka Trump immediately made her presence known when she arrived in Hamburg, Germany on Thursday.

The first daughter and advisor to the president stepped off of Air Force One sporting a stunning white and blue sundress that caught everyone’s eye.

Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, who also serves as an advisor to Donald Trump, are accompanying the president and the first lady to the G-20 leaders summit in Hamburg.

The group began their foreign trip in Warsaw, Poland on Wednesday. Before departing for Germany on Thursday, Ivanka placed a wreath at The Monument to the Ghetto Heroes and toured the POLIN Museum of the History of the Polish Jews.

“It was a deeply moving experience to visit the Monument to the Ghetto Heroes and the POLIN Museum of the History of the Polish Jews,” Ms. Trump said. “It was a privilege to pay my respects and remember, with gratitude, those who tenaciously fought against all odds. The monument, erected on the rubble of the Warsaw Ghetto, symbolizes the fight for freedom. I am profoundly grateful for those who fought and all those who continue to fight today.”

Ivanka and her husband later attended President Trump’s speech to the Polish people before departing for Germany.

