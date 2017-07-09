True Pundit

Entertainment Politics Uncategorized World

Ivanka Caught Everyone’s Eye When She Took The Stage At The G20 In This Dress (PHOTOS)

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Ivanka Trump caught everyone’s eye when she took the stage at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany Saturday in a tailored pink dress.

Ivanka Trump attends the Womenís Entrepreneurship Finance event during the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria - RTX3ALEM

Ivanka Trump  REUTERS/Carlos Barria – RTX3ALEM

HAMBURG, GERMANY - JULY 08: World Bank president Jim Yong Kim, Daughter and advisor to US President Trump, Ivanka Trump and Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Christine Lagarde during the G20 summit on July 8, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. Leaders of the G20 group of nations are meeting for the July 7-8 summit. Topics high on the agenda for the summit include climate policy and development programs for African economies. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Ivanka Trump (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

The first daughter looked striking in the dress that went down to her knees with bell sleeves that tied in the middle by a big pink bow.

She completed the great look with a pair of nude high heels.

HAMBURG, GERMANY - JULY 08: World Bank president Jim Yong Kim, Daughter and advisor to US President Trump, Ivanka Trump and Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Christine Lagarde laugh during the G20 summit on July 8, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. Leaders of the G20 group of nations are meeting for the July 7-8 summit. Topics high on the agenda for the summit include climate policy and development programs for African economies. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Ivanka Trump (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Trump was one of the speakers at the World Bank’s new Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative (We-Fi).

“It all started in a conversation with President Kim about what’s being done around the world to fuel female entrepreneurship,” the first daughter explained. “And we all know, and study after study shows, showed that investing in women is not only the right thing to do, but it’s also a very strategically prudent thing to do as you think about developing those economies.”

US President Donald Trump (2nd R) jokes as his daughter Ivanka Trump (2nd L) poses with participants of the panel discussion "Launch Event Women's Entrepreneur Finance Initiative" on the second day of the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Patrik STOLLARZ/Pool - RTX3AM7N

Ivanka Trump REUTERS/Patrik STOLLARZ/Pool – RTX3AM7N

(L to R) United Nations Secretary-general Antonio Guterres, CEO of Holmarcom Group Meriem Bensalah, Ivanka Trump, director of Enda inter-Arabe, Essma ben Hamida, World Bank President Jim Yong Kim, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde, CEO of Quali Health, Nthabiseng Legoete attend the Womenís Entrepreneurship Finance event during the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler, Pool - RTX3ALM5

Ivanka Trump, REUTERS/Michael Kappeler, Pool – RTX3ALM5

Ivanka Trumps looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with World Bank President Jim Yong Kim at the Womenís Entrepreneurship Finance event during the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria - RTX3ALHC

Ivanka Trumps REUTERS/Carlos Barria – RTX3ALHC

“Today at the #G20 World Leaders launched the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative (We-Fi) with the World Bank Group,” Trump wrote in the caption next to the photo she shared on Instagram from the event. “This unprecedented facility, initiated by the U.S., will help address the unique barriers for women entrepreneurs in the developing world by providing access to capital, markets and networks. We-Fi will have a profound impact on the women’s entrepreneurial ecosystem around the world. #WeFi #POTUSatG20.”

Ivanka Caught Everyone’s Eye When She Took The Stage At The G20 In This Dress [PHOTOS]
Ivanka Caught Everyone’s Eye When She Took The Stage At The G20 In This Dress [PHOTOS]

Ivanka Trump caught everyone's eye when she took the stage at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany Saturday in a tailored pink dress. [caption id="attachment_5754506" align="alignnone" width="640"] I
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter