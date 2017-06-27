Ivanka Admits, ‘I Leave The Politics To Other People’ [VIDEO]

First Daughter and senior adviser to the president, Ivanka Trump, appeared on “Fox and Friends” Monday, saying she is staying out of politics to focus on more important things.

“I like to focus on areas where I can add positive values. where I can contribute to the agenda,” she said. “I leave the politics to other people and really lean into the issues I care deeply about.”

Ivanka highlighted her father’s policy achievements, saying that national security is stronger, the stock market is “thriving,” and small business owners have a renewed sense of hope and purpose that is helping drive the economy.

Media outlets have suggested Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner, may have ulterior motives due to his supposed back channeling with the Russian government and that she may be connected by association.

Ivanka dispelled this image saying, “He [President Donald Trump] trusts me to be very candid with my opinions. I don’t have a hidden agenda. I make it very clear where I stand on an issue. Sometimes we agree, sometimes we disagree. We’re different people so there are areas where we disagree.”

Ivanka then called for unity, saying there isn’t enough reasonable dialogue between both sides.

“We don’t have enough substantive dialogue where people of different backgrounds can speak freely,” she said. The idea that political correctness is stifling the voice of everyday americans was a cornerstone of her father’s campaign that helped elevate him to the presidency.

Part two of Ivanka’s interview with “Fox and Friends” will air Tuesday morning and will be in the Rose Garden at the White House.

