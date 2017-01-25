It’s Time To Boycott Celebrities Who Give Political Lectures

It used to be that politicians regarded celebrity endorsements as a straightforward means of attracting media attention and therefore winning votes. For example, the era of Cool Britannia in the 1990s coincided with Tony Blair’s landslide election victories.

There has always been the odd blip. The comedian Kenny Everett declared his support for Margaret Thatcher in the 1983 General Election campaign by declaring at a Conservative rally: "Let's bomb Russia."